Kruz Newz: Here is the Kanye West Two-Hour Interview w/ Charlamagne

JKruz
Kanye West dropped that interview he did with Charlamagne Tha God. Where he talks about his breakdown, his relationship with JAY-Z and his music. He has upset a lot of people with his recent actions and this video might shed some light on why and what’s the reason behind it.

 

[caption id="attachment_2913205" align="alignleft" width="749"] Source: Paul Natkin / Getty[/caption] After a week of insane Tweets of rocking MAGA hats, dissing Former President Obama and calling Trump his “brother,” Kanye West is back at it again. On Friday (April 27) he dropped a new single “Ye vs. The People” with fellow rapper T.I. to take his love for #45 to the next level. “I know Obama was Heaven-sent/But ever since Trump won, it proved that I could be President,” Kanye raps to which Tip retorts, “Yeah you can, at what cost though?/Don’t that go against the teachings that Ye taught for?” Sigh…Clearly, Black Twitter had some serious words with this one.

Charlamagne Tha God , Interview , Kanye West

