Kruz Newz: Here is the Kanye West Two-Hour Interview w/ Charlamagne

Kanye West dropped that interview he did with Charlamagne Tha God. Where he talks about his breakdown, his relationship with JAY-Z and his music. He has upset a lot of people with his recent actions and this video might shed some light on why and what’s the reason behind it.

