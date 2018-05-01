Jazze And Rapper Mo3 Crash Evolution Academy’s Prom!

This past Saturday Jazze Radio-Chica and rapper Mo3 surprised the students at Evolution Academy and crashed their Prom. Check out the video produced by @ovidmedia.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Special thanks for Evolution Academy for allowing us to come and surprise the kids. Make sure you keep following us to find out which Prom we crash next!

Facebook: Jazze Radio-Chica

Instagram: Jazzeradiochica

Twitter: Jazzeradiochica

Also On 97.9 The Beat: