Kruz Newz: Guns Banned at NRA Convention In Dallas During Vice President Speech

Vice President Mike Pence will be a speaker at the NRA’s convention in Dallas this Friday and no guns, knives, weapons of any kind will be allowed before and during the Vice President’s visit, per the U.S. Secret Service who is in charge of the security of the event.

The White House has also confirmed that President Donald Trump is also planning on making a stop in Dallas during the convention.

Want to see the @VP speak at the NRA Convention in Dallas this week?

Leave your guns at home. https://t.co/FlAfCycosE pic.twitter.com/eUyZTDYxaU — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) April 29, 2018

President Trump to speak at NRA convention in Dallas. –> https://t.co/uxkitkeg8n — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) April 30, 2018

