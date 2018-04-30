Kruz Newz: Guns Banned at NRA Convention In Dallas During Vice President Speech

0 reads Leave a comment
Vice President Mike Pence will be a speaker at the NRA’s convention in Dallas this Friday and no guns, knives, weapons of any kind will be allowed before and during the Vice President’s visit, per the U.S. Secret Service who is in charge of the security of the event.
The White House has also confirmed that President Donald Trump is also planning on making a stop in Dallas during the convention.
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- Kruz Newz: Jason Witten Still Hasn’t Decided Whether He’s Done Playing
- New Video: Sza ft. Kendrick Lamar “Doves In The Wind”
- New Video: Remy Ma ft. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie “Company”
- LOL: The #NotMyLegsChallenge Continues To Bring The Hilarity With New Videos
- Check Out These ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Spoilers But With No Context
- Memba’ This? The Only White House Dinners We Acknowlege Are Obama’s
- Marlon Wayans Keeps It Real About Kanye
- “This Is My Album Cover:” Kanye Tweets Pic Of Late Mom’s Plastic Surgeon
- Super Dad: LeBron Cheers His Son Bronny’s Team Between Playoff Games
- From Chika: A Letter To Kanye West Over His Own Beat
Black Twitter Has Words For Kanye’s New Song Showing His Support Trump
20 photos Launch gallery
Black Twitter Has Words For Kanye’s New Song Showing His Support Trump
1. Boy Bye1 of 20
2.2 of 20
3.3 of 20
4.4 of 20
5.5 of 20
6.6 of 20
7.7 of 20
8.8 of 20
9.9 of 20
10.10 of 20
11.11 of 20
12.12 of 20
13.13 of 20
14.14 of 20
15.15 of 20
16.16 of 20
17.17 of 20
18.18 of 20
19.19 of 20
20.20 of 20
comments – add yours