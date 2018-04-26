0 reads Leave a comment
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
According to CBS11 News, a 80-year-old woman in Dallas is graduating from college, and goes to show you—you’re never to old to learn. Suzanne Stricker plans on graduating in the spring from UT Dallas.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- Never To Old To Learn: 80 Year Old In Dallas Graduates From College [VIDEO]
- Kruz Newz: Ford to Stop Selling Every Car Except the Mustang and Focus in North America
- Secure The Bag
- Lil Baby Drops One For The Ladies Or Nah (Explicit Content)
- Meek Mill Comes Home A Week Before His Birthday
- Miguel Feat. J. Cole “Come Through and Chill” [New Video]
- Rae Sremmurd Feat. Travi$ Scott “CLOSE” [New Video]
- He Warned Us: J. Cole’s Shady Bars About Kanye West Never Rang More True Than They Do Now
- The Gemini Chronicles: 24 Hours Of Kanye West Tweets Had Our Emotions Doing The Bounce
- One Of Russell Simmons’ Rape Lawsuits Was Just Dismissed But What Exactly Does It Mean?
These Are The Worst Prisons In The U.S. (Photo Gallery)
15 photos Launch gallery
These Are The Worst Prisons In The U.S. (Photo Gallery)
1. Rikers IslandSource:Getty 1 of 15
2. Angola PrisonSource:Getty 2 of 15
3. Folsom State PrisonSource:Getty 3 of 15
4. New Orleans Parish PrisonSource:Getty 4 of 15
5. AlcatrazSource:Getty 5 of 15
6. Florence Federal Correctional ComplexSource:Getty 6 of 15
7. Atlanta Federal PenitentiarySource:Getty 7 of 15
8. Attica Correctional FacilitySource:Getty 8 of 15
9. USP LeavenworthSource:Getty 9 of 15
10. USP MarionSource:Getty 10 of 15
11. San Quentin PrisonSource:Getty 11 of 15
12. Men's Central JailSource:Getty 12 of 15
13. Holman PrisonSource:Getty 13 of 15
14. Pelican Bay State PrisonSource:Getty 14 of 15
15. Sing Sing Maximum Security Correctional FacilitySource:Getty 15 of 15
comments – add yours