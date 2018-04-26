Never To Old To Learn: 80 Year Old In Dallas Graduates From College [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

According to CBS11 News, a 80-year-old woman in Dallas is graduating from college, and goes to show you—you’re never to old to learn. Suzanne Stricker plans on graduating in the spring from UT Dallas.

