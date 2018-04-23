It’s bath time for Janelle Monae in her video for “I Like That”

Janelle Monae has a new album coming out this Friday called ‘Dirty Computer,’ and to get us ready for it she dropped new visuals for ‘I Like That.’

She also announced a new tour in support of her latest project which noticeably absent from the dates is the DFW and all of Texas for that matter. But she was just here a few weeks ago so maybe that’s why?

Perhaps she’ll add us to the lineup in the near future? In the meantime, enjoy cuts from her new album on weekend long on 97-9 The Beat!

