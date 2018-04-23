DFW
Kruz Newz: Texas Mom Arrested for Leaving Kids at Home While Getting Drunk at Applebee’s

A Laredo, Texas woman was arrested early Wednesday morning after she may have had a few too many of their $1 margaritas.  She was taking food off of other customer’s plates, falling off a chair and dancing on the bar.  When police kindly took her to her apartment they found two 12-year-olds sleeping alone.

She is facing two counts of child abandonment and one count of public intoxication, according to jail records. I thought 12 years old was a good age to leave your kid alone for a few hours.  At least they were home safe and not with her, right?

 

