Kruz Newz: Texas Mom Arrested for Leaving Kids at Home While Getting Drunk at Applebee’s

A Laredo, Texas woman was arrested early Wednesday morning after she may have had a few too many of their $1 margaritas. She was taking food off of other customer’s plates, falling off a chair and dancing on the bar. When police kindly took her to her apartment they found two 12-year-olds sleeping alone.

She is facing two counts of child abandonment and one count of public intoxication, according to jail records. I thought 12 years old was a good age to leave your kid alone for a few hours. At least they were home safe and not with her, right?

But on the plus side, dollar margaritas are back for April, right? https://t.co/Liu19tDcSu — Matt Martinez (@MCTinez817) April 20, 2018

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: