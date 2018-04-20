Local DFW News
Dallas ISD Teacher Arrested For Inappropriate Behavior Towards Student [VIDEO]

Farlin Ave
According to CBS11 News, Robert Lee Edgin was arrested for predator-like inappropriate behavior towards a student he met online. The 49-year-old is a Dallas ISD teacher at W.T. White High School .

