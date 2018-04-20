Dallas ISD Teacher Arrested For Inappropriate Behavior Towards Student [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

According to CBS11 News, Robert Lee Edgin was arrested for predator-like inappropriate behavior towards a student he met online. The 49-year-old is a Dallas ISD teacher at W.T. White High School .

#DISD theater teacher jailed, charged with “improper relationship with a student” …according to @GarlandPD: Met 17 year old #Garland boy online. Police are certain there are other victims: the challenge is where/how to locate them. @CBSDFW at 6:00 pic.twitter.com/eq3eKSQAIS — Robbie Owens (@cbs11Robbie) April 19, 2018

