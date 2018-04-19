Local DFW News
Police Dash Cam Video Released Of Home Explosion In Hurst, TX Caused By Reckless Driver [VIDEO]

Farlin Ave
According to CBS11 News, a new police dash cam video was finally released of an explosion in Hurst, TX, caused by a reckless driver who crashed into a home. The family lost everything and as of now, the driver may get off with just a misdemeanor offense for driving without a license.

