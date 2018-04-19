Police Dash Cam Video Released Of Home Explosion In Hurst, TX Caused By Reckless Driver [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

According to CBS11 News, a new police dash cam video was finally released of an explosion in Hurst, TX, caused by a reckless driver who crashed into a home. The family lost everything and as of now, the driver may get off with just a misdemeanor offense for driving without a license.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Hurst Couple Loses Home, Suffer Serious Injuries After Explosion https://t.co/PdY5ttss4b — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) April 19, 2018

