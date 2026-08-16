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EN EL Barrio: ¡Qué Chula!

EN EL Barrio: ¡Qué Chula!

Celebrate National Latina Day at ¡Qué Chula! in Fort Worth on August 16, 2026. Enjoy a Latina market, DJs, food, drinks, art, yoga, culture, and community at Cullen Yards.

Published on August 16, 2026
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Source: Reach Media / Urban One

¡Qué Chula! A Latina Celebration Takes Over Cullen Yards Today

Fort Worth, today is for celebrating Latina power, pride, creativity, and community. ¡Qué Chula!, presented by @culturamarkets and @cullenyardsftw, is happening today—Sunday, August 16—from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cullen Yards, located at 2412 Cullen St., Fort Worth, TX 76107. The event is free and welcomes the community to gather in honor of National Latina Day.

This is more than a market. It is a vibrant space to support Latina makers, entrepreneurs, artists, and small businesses while enjoying the culture that brings us together.

What to expect

Come ready to shop, eat, move, listen, and connect. ¡Qué Chula! will feature:

  • A Latina-owned market with unique local vendors and curated treasures
  • Latina DJs bringing the soundtrack for a full day of celebration
  • Food and drinks to enjoy while you explore
  • Art, culture, and community-centered experiences
  • Yoga and movement offerings
  • A welcoming space to celebrate the beauty, talent, resilience, and joy of Latina women

The first 100 shoppers are also expected to receive a free tote, so arriving early may be worth it.

Why it matters

Events like ¡Qué Chula! create room for culture to be seen, heard, tasted, and celebrated in real time. They make it easier to discover local talent, invest directly in small businesses, and show up for the women and creators who are shaping the heart of Fort Worth.

Whether you are looking for a Sunday plan with friends, a new favorite local vendor, something delicious to eat, or simply a reason to be surrounded by good music and good energy, Cullen Yards is the place to be today.

Event details

DetailInformation
Event¡Qué Chula! A Latina Celebration
DateSunday, August 16, 2026
Time10 a.m.–4 p.m.
LocationCullen Yards, 2412 Cullen St., Fort Worth, TX 76107
Presented by@culturamarkets and @cullenyardsftw
AdmissionFree
ExperienceLatina vendors, DJs, food, drinks, art, yoga, culture, and community

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