EN EL Barrio: ¡Qué Chula!
EN EL Barrio: ¡Qué Chula!
¡Qué Chula! A Latina Celebration Takes Over Cullen Yards Today
Fort Worth, today is for celebrating Latina power, pride, creativity, and community. ¡Qué Chula!, presented by @culturamarkets and @cullenyardsftw, is happening today—Sunday, August 16—from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cullen Yards, located at 2412 Cullen St., Fort Worth, TX 76107. The event is free and welcomes the community to gather in honor of National Latina Day.
This is more than a market. It is a vibrant space to support Latina makers, entrepreneurs, artists, and small businesses while enjoying the culture that brings us together.
What to expect
Come ready to shop, eat, move, listen, and connect. ¡Qué Chula! will feature:
- A Latina-owned market with unique local vendors and curated treasures
- Latina DJs bringing the soundtrack for a full day of celebration
- Food and drinks to enjoy while you explore
- Art, culture, and community-centered experiences
- Yoga and movement offerings
- A welcoming space to celebrate the beauty, talent, resilience, and joy of Latina women
The first 100 shoppers are also expected to receive a free tote, so arriving early may be worth it.
Why it matters
Events like ¡Qué Chula! create room for culture to be seen, heard, tasted, and celebrated in real time. They make it easier to discover local talent, invest directly in small businesses, and show up for the women and creators who are shaping the heart of Fort Worth.
Whether you are looking for a Sunday plan with friends, a new favorite local vendor, something delicious to eat, or simply a reason to be surrounded by good music and good energy, Cullen Yards is the place to be today.
Event details
|Detail
|Information
|Event
|¡Qué Chula! A Latina Celebration
|Date
|Sunday, August 16, 2026
|Time
|10 a.m.–4 p.m.
|Location
|Cullen Yards, 2412 Cullen St., Fort Worth, TX 76107
|Presented by
|@culturamarkets and @cullenyardsftw
|Admission
|Free
|Experience
|Latina vendors, DJs, food, drinks, art, yoga, culture, and community