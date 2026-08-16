EN EL Barrio: ¡Qué Chula!

Source: Reach Media / Urban One

¡Qué Chula! A Latina Celebration Takes Over Cullen Yards Today

Fort Worth, today is for celebrating Latina power, pride, creativity, and community. ¡Qué Chula!, presented by @culturamarkets and @cullenyardsftw, is happening today—Sunday, August 16—from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cullen Yards, located at 2412 Cullen St., Fort Worth, TX 76107. The event is free and welcomes the community to gather in honor of National Latina Day.

This is more than a market. It is a vibrant space to support Latina makers, entrepreneurs, artists, and small businesses while enjoying the culture that brings us together.

What to expect

Come ready to shop, eat, move, listen, and connect. ¡Qué Chula! will feature:

A Latina-owned market with unique local vendors and curated treasures

Latina DJs bringing the soundtrack for a full day of celebration

Food and drinks to enjoy while you explore

Art, culture, and community-centered experiences

Yoga and movement offerings

A welcoming space to celebrate the beauty, talent, resilience, and joy of Latina women

The first 100 shoppers are also expected to receive a free tote, so arriving early may be worth it.

Why it matters

Events like ¡Qué Chula! create room for culture to be seen, heard, tasted, and celebrated in real time. They make it easier to discover local talent, invest directly in small businesses, and show up for the women and creators who are shaping the heart of Fort Worth.

Whether you are looking for a Sunday plan with friends, a new favorite local vendor, something delicious to eat, or simply a reason to be surrounded by good music and good energy, Cullen Yards is the place to be today.

Event details

Detail Information Event ¡Qué Chula! A Latina Celebration Date Sunday, August 16, 2026 Time 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Location Cullen Yards, 2412 Cullen St., Fort Worth, TX 76107 Presented by @culturamarkets and @cullenyardsftw Admission Free Experience Latina vendors, DJs, food, drinks, art, yoga, culture, and community