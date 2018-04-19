DFW
Home > DFW

Kruz Newz: Burger King Releasing a Fanta Lemonade Slushy Just in Time for Summer!

JKruz
0 reads
Leave a comment

 

Restaurant Brands International beats analysts' expectations

Source: Richard Levine / Getty

If you are in the mood for frozen lemonade then head on over to Burger King cause they got a new drink perfect for the warm weather, a Fanta Lemonade slushy!!

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

The Latest:

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)

20 photos Launch gallery

The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)

Continue reading Kruz Newz: Burger King Releasing a Fanta Lemonade Slushy Just in Time for Summer!

The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)

Burger King , fanta , lemonade , slushy

comments – add yours
Videos