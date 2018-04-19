DJ Kayotik
New Music: Rae Sremmurd ft. Travi$ Scott “Close”

DJ Kayotik
BET Hip Hop Awards 2014 Show

Rae Sremmurd drop their latest hypnotic track featuring Travi$ Scott entitled “Close”.  Be on the look out for the group’s upcoming #40 SremmLife3.

Mike Will Made It , Rae Sremmurd , slim jxmmi , Swae Lee , Travi$ Scott

New Music: Rae Sremmurd ft. Travi$ Scott "Close"

