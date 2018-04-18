DJ Kayotik
Home > DJ Kayotik

TDE ‘The Championship Tour’ Commercial

DJ Kayotik
0 reads
Leave a comment
2017 Forbes Under 30 Summit

Source: Paul Marotta / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Top Dawg Entertainment is taking their victory lap across North America. Starting in Vancouver on June 1, Kendrick Lamar, SZA, ScHooboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, SiR, and Lance Skiiiwalker will be hitting various venues for the label’s ‘The Championship Tour’. Tickets on sale.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

Check out the newly released commercial for the tour.

 

The Latest:

Ab-Soul , Jay Rock , Kendrick Lamar , LANCE SKIIIWALKER , SCHOOLBOY Q , SIR , SZA , TDE , Top Dawg Entertainment

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading TDE ‘The Championship Tour’ Commercial

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos