TDE ‘The Championship Tour’ Commercial

Top Dawg Entertainment is taking their victory lap across North America. Starting in Vancouver on June 1, Kendrick Lamar, SZA, ScHooboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, SiR, and Lance Skiiiwalker will be hitting various venues for the label’s ‘The Championship Tour’. Tickets on sale.

Check out the newly released commercial for the tour.