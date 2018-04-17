20 Year Old Dallas Woman Claims R. Kelly Gave Her STD [VIDEO]

55 reads Leave a comment
According to CBS11 News, an unnamed 20 year old Dallas woman filed a police report claiming that R&B singer R. Kelly gave her an STD–intentionally.
