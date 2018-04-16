2 reads Leave a comment
New music by Powers Pleasant, Joey Bada$$, & A$AP Ferg titled “Pull Up.”
Are ya’ll feeling this record DFW? Comment below.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- New Music: Nick Grant Feat. Yo Gotti – “The Switch Up” [VIDEO]
- New Music: Powers Pleasant, Joey Bada$$, & A$AP Ferg – “Pull Up” [Explicit Audio]
- Cool Things To Do In Ft. Worth, TX
- Tamar Braxton Booted From Toni Braxton’s Tour Amid Divorce Drama
- Does Your Child Need A Scholarship? The Dallas UNCF Has Scholarships For Dallas And Fort Worth Students!
- Hol’ Up: One Woman Gained Magical Powers After Having Her First Post-Pregnancy Drink
- 1 Dead After Shooting At IHOP In Lancaster, TX [VIDEO]
- Cardi B “Invasion of Privacy” Tops Charts
- Can’t Afford Rihanna’s Body Lava? How To Glow On A Budget
- The Cash Me Outside Girl Caught Lil Tay and Woah Vicky Outside For A Fight
Check Out These Former Dallas Mavericks (PHOTO GALLERY)
14 photos Launch gallery
Check Out These Former Dallas Mavericks (PHOTO GALLERY)
1. Jason KiddSource:Getty 1 of 14
2. Steve NashSource:Getty 2 of 14
3. Caron ButlerSource:Getty 3 of 14
4. Jason TerrySource:Getty 4 of 14
5. Erick DampierSource:Getty 5 of 14
6. Peja StojakovicSource:Getty 6 of 14
7. Shawn BradleySource:Getty 7 of 14
8. Jerry StackhouseSource:Getty 8 of 14
9. Dennis RodmanSource:Getty 9 of 14
10. Vince CarterSource:Getty 10 of 14
11. Michael FinleySource:Getty 11 of 14
12. Juwan HowardSource:Getty 12 of 14
13. Shawn MarionSource:Getty 13 of 14
14. Drew GoodenSource:Getty 14 of 14
comments – add yours