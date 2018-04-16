Does Your Child Need A Scholarship? The Dallas UNCF Has Scholarships For Dallas And Fort Worth Students!

College can be expensive! Let the Dallas UNCF help your child afford college by applying for their scholarships for Dallas and Fort Worth student. Deadlines are quickly approaching so apply as soon as possible.

Dallas ISD/UNCF Scholarship-DEADLINE EXTENDED APRIL 30

UNCF and employees of the Dallas Independent School District are pleased to announce a scholarship program that will be awarded 2018-2019 academic year. Applicants must be Spring 2018 Dallas ISD Graduating Seniors, who will be enrolled full time at any four-year college or university. Varied scholarship award amounts will be awarded to students who demonstrate financial need and academic potential.

Students must submit a completed application, including essay, transcript, and letter of recommendation to be considered.

For more information about this scholarship or to apply visit:

https://scholarships.uncf.org/ToProgram/DISD

Fort Worth ISD/UNCF Scholarship Program-DEADLINE EXTENDED MAY 4

The employees of the Fort Worth ISD are pleased to announce the 2018 Fort Worth ISD Scholarship. Applicants are required to be a current graduating senior or graduate from a Fort Worth Independent School District high school. Only applicants who are enrolling or enrolled full time at an accredited Historically Black College or University (HBCU) will be awarded up to $5,000 during the 2018-2019 academic year. Applicants are required to complete the Student Application, and invite a recommender to write a reference.

For more information about this scholarship or to apply visit:

https://scholarships.uncf.org/ToProgram/FtWorthISD

For more scholarship information visit www.uncf.org/scholarship

