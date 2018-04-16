Local DFW News
1 Dead After Shooting At IHOP In Lancaster, TX [VIDEO]

Farlin Ave
According to CBS11 News, 2 people were harmed at an IHOP in Lancaster, TX on Sunday (April 15, 2018). 1 person was killed and the other one was injured. The shooter has turned himself in.

