1 Dead After Shooting At IHOP In Lancaster, TX [VIDEO]

According to CBS11 News, 2 people were harmed at an IHOP in Lancaster, TX on Sunday (April 15, 2018). 1 person was killed and the other one was injured. The shooter has turned himself in.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
