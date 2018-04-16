Tyga and Iggy Azalea Spark Relationship Rumors Coachella

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Tyga and Iggy Azalea were spotted looking pretty close together at Coachella this weekend. Could the two stars have something going on?

Tyga, 28, and Kylie Jenner have been split for a year now and Tyga seems to be moving just fine. He was seen with “Fancy” singer Iggy Azalea at Coachella. They were photographed together hanging out at the California festival on Friday. Tyga was scheduled to perform one day prior to that.

The Internet has surfaced some hints as to the two being together. Tyga shared an image of different pairs of shoes in different patterns and one day later, Azalea posted a photo of herself on Instagram sporting a similar pair of shoes.

It is unclear as to whether these two are a new couple, guess we’ll see sooner or later.

Entmnt – Iggy Azalea & Tyga Fuel Romance Rumors at Coachella https://t.co/XNnebQe7XS pic.twitter.com/FD9wJjTouB — NewsBin (@newsbox_newsbox) April 16, 2018

Iggy Azalea & Tyga together at #Coachella. pic.twitter.com/TjNTgYfCcD — ㅤIGGY WORLD NEWS (@IggyWorldNews) April 15, 2018

Blog By: Veda Loca and Jamaica Adams