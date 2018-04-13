Veda’s Hot Mess
Home > Veda’s Hot Mess

Ex-Disney Star Orlando Brown Arrested

Veda Loca
8 reads
Leave a comment
AIDS Healthcare Foundation 'Tickets For Testing' Event & 'We The Party' Screening

Source: David Livingston / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Ex-Disney star Orlando Brown gets arrested by bounty hunters in a bizarre video. Brown had a warrant out for his arrest after he failed to appear on front of the judge.

According to the outlet, Orlando was due to appear in court regarding an alleged assault case filed by his girlfriend in 2017.

In a bizarre video, the bounty hunter and his team barge into the home, and after a few minutes, find the actor in his underwear. He gets arrested after tackling him on the ground. The star repeatedly said he just wanted to,” talk to the police”. The star was also heard saying, “No, I don’t do drugs, man.”

Check out the video below:

God bless…

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

Blog By: Veda Loca and Jamaica Adams

arrested , disney , Orlando Brown , that's so raven

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Ex-Disney Star Orlando Brown Arrested

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
US-CRIME-INTERNET-SEX-TRAFFICKING
Say Goodbye To Backpage.com, Feds Have Seized It
 8 hours ago
04.13.18
Friday Shmood: ‘Nice For What’ Has The Gram…
 9 hours ago
04.13.18
September Is Cancelled: Taylor Swift Is Getting Dragged…
 9 hours ago
04.13.18
Jay Pharoah Is Sick Of Y’all Asking Him…
 10 hours ago
04.13.18
Check Please: Man Mails Woman A Bill For…
 10 hours ago
04.13.18
What’s Really Good: Nicki Minaj Sends Shots At…
 10 hours ago
04.13.18
Watch Denzel Washington Spit Some Cardi B Bars
 10 hours ago
04.13.18
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia Pope Blows The Lid Off…
 10 hours ago
04.13.18
LOL: Teen Couldn’t Finish His Exam Without Blasting…
 1 day ago
04.12.18
2008 BET AWARDS IN LOS ANGELES
Checkout the Trailer for ‘Ocean’s 8’ Starring Rihanna
 1 day ago
04.12.18
#DanceWithJanet Has Janet Jackson Looking For The Next…
 1 day ago
04.12.18
Beach Babe: Photos Of Karrueche Pulling Out Her…
 1 day ago
04.12.18
These 8 And 10-Year-Old Sisters Are Hair Braiding…
 1 day ago
04.12.18
All Tea, All Shade: Nicki Drags Everyone On…
 1 day ago
04.12.18
Khloe Kardashian Finally Gives Birth To A Baby…
 1 day ago
04.12.18
2015 mtvU Woodie Awards And Music Festival
Rae Sremmurd “Guatemala” [New Music]
 1 day ago
04.12.18
photos