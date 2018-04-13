Ex-Disney Star Orlando Brown Arrested

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Ex-Disney star Orlando Brown gets arrested by bounty hunters in a bizarre video. Brown had a warrant out for his arrest after he failed to appear on front of the judge.

According to the outlet, Orlando was due to appear in court regarding an alleged assault case filed by his girlfriend in 2017.

In a bizarre video, the bounty hunter and his team barge into the home, and after a few minutes, find the actor in his underwear. He gets arrested after tackling him on the ground. The star repeatedly said he just wanted to,” talk to the police”. The star was also heard saying, “No, I don’t do drugs, man.”

Check out the video below:

God bless…

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Blog By: Veda Loca and Jamaica Adams

Also On 97.9 The Beat: