Karrueche Tran Wears Bikini Thong With Victor Cruz

As we all know, Karrueche Tran is Chris Brown’s ex-girlfriend and Karrueche has been living her life ever since they split.

Karrueche was seen with former NFL player Victor Cruz, which they have been dating since at least December 2017. The couple were having fun in Miami on Thursday at the beach. Karrueche wore a skimpy bathing suit under Victor Cruz.

Not to long ago, Chris Brown went to comment under a post of the couple together and said, “They look really good together”.

I’m glad Chris isn’t salty like a lot of exes out here… good for Karrueche and Victor!

Karrueche And Boyfriend Victor Cruz . . . Show Off . . . Their GREAT BIKINI BODIES!! https://t.co/rqpet7N3ac — MEDIATAKEOUT (@MediaTakeoutTV) April 13, 2018

Blog By: Veda Loca and Jamaica Adams