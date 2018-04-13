Entertainment News
Say Goodbye To Backpage.com, Feds Have Seized It

The online Dallas site backpage.com has been seized by the FEDS. The site’s owners have been charged for knowingly profiting off of prostitution. According to an article by SHA BE ALLAH at The Source, “The 93-count indictment alleges backpage.com earned $500 million in prostitution-related revenues since launching in 2004.” With the site down, hopefully this slows down or puts an end to online sex trafficking and prostitution as we know it.

Their clout diminished, Silicon Valley firms abandon fight over sex-trafficking bill

Source: Sacramento Bee / Getty

Continue reading Say Goodbye To Backpage.com, Feds Have Seized It

backpage , Feds , Texas

comments – add yours
photos