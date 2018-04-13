Say Goodbye To Backpage.com, Feds Have Seized It

0 reads Leave a comment
The online Dallas site backpage.com has been seized by the FEDS. The site’s owners have been charged for knowingly profiting off of prostitution. According to an article by SHA BE ALLAH at The Source, “The 93-count indictment alleges backpage.com earned $500 million in prostitution-related revenues since launching in 2004.” With the site down, hopefully this slows down or puts an end to online sex trafficking and prostitution as we know it.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
