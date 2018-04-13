Hazel-E Breaks Down About Her Childhood Trauma, Claims She Was Assaulted By ‘Black Girls’

4 reads Leave a comment
We are just days away from the highly anticipated Arica ‘Hazel-E’ Adams episode of “Iyanla Fix My Life.” In these first look clips, we see the estranged reality star sheepishly recite her raunchy lyrics to historical black female characters.
Iyanla also sits down with Hazel’s mother to examine the childhood trauma that may have contributed to the rapper’s racist social media outburst last year–including an alleged sexual assault incident where Hazel was attacked by “dark skin” girls.
Iyanla also calls upon other sisters in the business to explain to Hazel how her hateful comments effects our entire community:
Tune in Saturday at 9pm on OWN for the full episode.
