News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Hazel-E Breaks Down About Her Childhood Trauma, Claims She Was Assaulted By ‘Black Girls’

Iyanla dives deep into Hazel-E's upbringing that ultimately led to her downfall.

97.9 The Beat Staff
4 reads
Leave a comment
Moula Mondays Hosted By Hazel E And Alexis Skyy

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

We are just days away from the highly anticipated Arica ‘Hazel-E’ Adams episode of “Iyanla Fix My Life.” In these first look clips, we see the estranged reality star sheepishly recite her raunchy lyrics to historical black female characters.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Iyanla also sits down with Hazel’s mother to examine the childhood trauma that may have contributed to the rapper’s racist social media outburst last year–including an alleged sexual assault incident where Hazel was attacked by “dark skin” girls.

Iyanla also calls upon other sisters in the business to explain to Hazel how her hateful comments effects our entire community:

Tune in Saturday at 9pm on OWN for the full episode.

READ LATEST STORIES

 

 

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet

10 Sexy Photos Of Hazel-E (PHOTO GALLERY)

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Sexy Photos Of Hazel-E (PHOTO GALLERY)

Continue reading Hazel-E Breaks Down About Her Childhood Trauma, Claims She Was Assaulted By ‘Black Girls’

10 Sexy Photos Of Hazel-E (PHOTO GALLERY)

Hazel E , Iyanla Vanzant

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
US-CRIME-INTERNET-SEX-TRAFFICKING
Say Goodbye To Backpage.com, Feds Have Seized It
 49 mins ago
04.13.18
Jay Pharoah Is Sick Of Y’all Asking Him…
 3 hours ago
04.13.18
Check Please: Man Mails Woman A Bill For…
 3 hours ago
04.13.18
What’s Really Good: Nicki Minaj Sends Shots At…
 3 hours ago
04.13.18
Watch Denzel Washington Spit Some Cardi B Bars
 3 hours ago
04.13.18
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia Pope Blows The Lid Off…
 3 hours ago
04.13.18
LOL: Teen Couldn’t Finish His Exam Without Blasting…
 18 hours ago
04.12.18
2008 BET AWARDS IN LOS ANGELES
Checkout the Trailer for ‘Ocean’s 8’ Starring Rihanna
 19 hours ago
04.12.18
#DanceWithJanet Has Janet Jackson Looking For The Next…
 20 hours ago
04.12.18
Beach Babe: Photos Of Karrueche Pulling Out Her…
 21 hours ago
04.12.18
These 8 And 10-Year-Old Sisters Are Hair Braiding…
 21 hours ago
04.12.18
All Tea, All Shade: Nicki Drags Everyone On…
 22 hours ago
04.12.18
Khloe Kardashian Finally Gives Birth To A Baby…
 22 hours ago
04.12.18
2015 mtvU Woodie Awards And Music Festival
Rae Sremmurd “Guatemala” [New Music]
 24 hours ago
04.12.18
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 07, 2018
Khloe Kardashian Gives Birth… To A Girl
 24 hours ago
04.12.18
This Is What Your Boyfriend Does With Your…
 1 day ago
04.12.18
photos