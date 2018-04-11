Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey Reveals Battle With Bipolar Disorder

Mariah Carey reveals for the first time her battle with bipolar disorder. Carey was diagnosed in 2001 when she was hospitalized for a physical and mental breakdown. Superstar singer-songwriter tells PEOPLE editor in chief Jess Cagle, “I didn’t want to believe it”.

Carey shares, “Until recently I lived in denial and isolation and in constant fear someone would expose me. It was too heavy a burden to carry and I simply couldn’t do that anymore. I sought and received treatment, I put positive people around me and I got back to doing what I love- writing songs and making music”.

One of our most successful singers of all time has been suffering in the spotlight in silence. She is now in therapy and taking medication for bipolar ll disorder.

Carey shares that she is now in a better place and she is continuing to co-parent with ex-husband Nick Cannon for their 6-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan.

 

photos