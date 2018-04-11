Mariah Carey Reveals Battle With Bipolar Disorder

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Mariah Carey reveals for the first time her battle with bipolar disorder. Carey was diagnosed in 2001 when she was hospitalized for a physical and mental breakdown. Superstar singer-songwriter tells PEOPLE editor in chief Jess Cagle, “I didn’t want to believe it”.

Carey shares, “Until recently I lived in denial and isolation and in constant fear someone would expose me. It was too heavy a burden to carry and I simply couldn’t do that anymore. I sought and received treatment, I put positive people around me and I got back to doing what I love- writing songs and making music”.

One of our most successful singers of all time has been suffering in the spotlight in silence. She is now in therapy and taking medication for bipolar ll disorder.

Carey shares that she is now in a better place and she is continuing to co-parent with ex-husband Nick Cannon for their 6-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan.

Mariah Carey Reveals Struggle With Bipolar Disorder https://t.co/8GCpiJc3bi — Joy Collins (@JoyCollinsMusic) April 11, 2018

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Happy Birthday Mariah Carey! Here Are 10 Facts About Her Career 10 photos Launch gallery Happy Birthday Mariah Carey! Here Are 10 Facts About Her Career 1. Born Mariah Angela Carey on March 27, 1970 1 of 10 2. Her mother an Irish American was an Opera singer while her father, African-American and Venezuelan was an aeronautical enginer. 2 of 10 3. In high school she was nicknamed “Mirage” because she used to skip class all the time. 3 of 10 4. Mariah Carey recieved a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on August 5, 2015 4 of 10 5. When she sings, she has a 5 octave vocal range 5 of 10 6. She was married Nick Canon from 2008 to 2016 6 of 10 7. Together her and Nick Cannon had twins Moroccan & Monroe 7 of 10 8. She has won a total of 5 Grammy Awards 8 of 10 9. In 2002, she joined the board of directors on Fresh Air Fund. She supports their career program named Camp Mariah. 9 of 10 10. Her song “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has 409 million views on YouTube since it was uploaded in 2009. 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Mariah Carey Reveals Battle With Bipolar Disorder Happy Birthday Mariah Carey! Here Are 10 Facts About Her Career Happy Birthday to Mariah Carey! Here are 10 facts about the Grammy winning artist!

Blog By: Veda Loca and Jamaica Adams