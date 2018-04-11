Khloe Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson leaving Lure Night Club

Tristan Thompson Allegedly Cheating On Pregnant Khloe Kardashian

Veda Loca
Source: WENN.com / WENN

NBA, Tristan Thompson was spotted with a female that wasn’t Khloe Kardashian in New York City arriving to a hotel early Sunday morning. Khloe was back in Cleveland getting ready to birth her and Tristan’s first baby together.

This unidentified woman was seen in a black-and-white footage at a NYC nightclub earlier that night all over Tristan. Tristan was staying at the hotel with the rest of his teammates as they (Cleveland Cavaliers) prepare for a game against the New York Knicks.

The woman was seen holding a Louis Vuitton overnight bag suggesting that she had been in the hotel with Tristan for some time. TMZ is reporting that Khloe is having early contractions and may go into labor soon.

This cheating scandal has Khloe in “distraught”. Sources have confirmed that mother, Kris Jenner has flown out to see and support Khloe.

Check out some footage below:

 

Blog By: Veda Loca and Jamaica Adams

 

Cavaliers , Khloe Kardashian , nyc , tristan thompson

photos