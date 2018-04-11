26 reads Leave a comment
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
According to CBS11 News, Arlington’s new $30 million library is almost ready. The library was designed to attract millennials and boasts a lot more features than just books. The George W. Hawkes Library‘s official opening day is June 16, 2018. #TheUseOfKnowledgeIsPower
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- #MyFirstAdultWords, The Hashtag That’ll Make You Regret Growing Up
- Arlington’s New $30 Million Library Is Almost Ready [VIDEO]
- When A Poot Becomes A $1 Million Lawsuit: Boss Was Accused Of Farting On Employee
- Free The Nip Or Nah? Bra-Less Florida Teen Told To Put Bandaids On Her Nipples At School
- This DJ Gives ‘Nice For What’ The New Orleans Bounce Remix It Deserves
- T-Pain Has A New Side Gig… A TV Show
- Social Media Reacts To Tristan Thompson’s Cheating Scandal & The Comments Are Wild
- Walmart Has Been Biggity Bouncin’ To New Orleans Bounce Music Before Drake Made It Cool
- New Video: Dj Esco ft. Future, Rich The Kid & Young Thug “Xotic”
- Daniel Caesar & H.E.R. Perform “Best Part” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Who Makes The Best Hamburgers? (Photo Gallery)
11 photos Launch gallery
Who Makes The Best Hamburgers? (Photo Gallery)
1. White CastleSource:Getty 1 of 11
2. In-N-Out BurgerSource:Getty 2 of 11
3. Wendy'sSource:Getty 3 of 11
4. WhataburgerSource:Getty 4 of 11
5. Steak 'N ShakeSource:Getty 5 of 11
6. A&WSource:Getty 6 of 11
7. Dairy QueenSource:Getty 7 of 11
8. SonicSource:Getty 8 of 11
9. Jack In The BoxSource:Getty 9 of 11
10. Burger KingSource:Getty 10 of 11
11. McDonald'sSource:Getty 11 of 11
comments – add yours