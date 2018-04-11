Arlington’s New $30 Million Library Is Almost Ready [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

According to CBS11 News, Arlington’s new $30 million library is almost ready. The library was designed to attract millennials and boasts a lot more features than just books. The George W. Hawkes Library‘s official opening day is June 16, 2018. #TheUseOfKnowledgeIsPower

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

