Arlington’s New $30 Million Library Is Almost Ready [VIDEO]

According to CBS11 News, Arlington’s new $30 million library is almost ready. The library was designed to attract millennials and boasts a lot more features than just books. The George W. Hawkes Library‘s official opening day is June 16, 2018. #TheUseOfKnowledgeIsPower

photos