Nicki Minaj is back with brand new flava in your ear

Jesse Salazar @JesseSalazar979
Nicki Minaj has been incognito for a minute. Her last social media transmission was in December. People speculated she may be hard at work putting together new heat for us to bang to. Looks like those people were right.

Nicki resurfaced Sunday with a cryptic messages that only had the number ‘4’ on a post then was quickly deleted. She did the same thing on Monday with the number ‘3.’ It seems fans were correct. Turns out it was a countdown. She decided to skip right over ‘2’ and ‘1’ and just tweeted she’s dropping two new songs “Barbie Tingz” & “Chun-Li” Thursday at noon.

