See Everything You’ve Ever Posted on Facebook

People all over the world are freaking out with the recent hack on Facebook! Everyones pages can easily be accessed and your information given out to random spam advertisers and even worse- creepy stalkers or bank account hackers. Luckily, they’ve allowed US the PEOPLE to download our entire Facebook archive of life to see exactly what we’ve put out there for the internet world to see. Here’s how.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat