What Ever Happened To The Dallas Rap Group GS Boyz After The “Stanky Legg”?

You remember the hit song “Stanky Leg” by the Dallas rap group GS Boyz right? Sure you do.

I got a press release this morning that explained exactly what happened to the GS Boyz—legal problems and group differences. The original group of five is now down to just two members: Mr. Marc D and Slizz. Hopefully they’ll be releasing a hit real soon to help them rekindle that buzz.

Continue reading What Ever Happened To The Dallas Rap Group GS Boyz After The "Stanky Legg"?

Dallas , gs boyz

