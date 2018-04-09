What Ever Happened To The Dallas Rap Group GS Boyz After The “Stanky Legg”?

15 reads Leave a comment
You remember the hit song “Stanky Leg” by the Dallas rap group GS Boyz right? Sure you do.
I got a press release this morning that explained exactly what happened to the GS Boyz—legal problems and group differences. The original group of five is now down to just two members: Mr. Marc D and Slizz. Hopefully they’ll be releasing a hit real soon to help them rekindle that buzz.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
