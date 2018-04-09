New Music: Dave East Feat. Vado “Blue Hundreds” [Explicit Audio]

0 reads Leave a comment
New music by Dave East feat. Vado titled “Blue Hundreds.”
Are ya’ll feeling this record DFW? Comment below.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
The Life & Times Of Dave East (Photo Gallery)
20 photos Launch gallery
The Life & Times Of Dave East (Photo Gallery)
1. Dave East & DJ Holiday Official After PartySource:Getty 1 of 20
2. Jeezy Pressure Album Listening PartySource:Getty 2 of 20
3. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - ArrivalsSource:Getty 3 of 20
4. Dave East In Concert - New York, NYSource:Getty 4 of 20
5. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - ShowSource:Getty 5 of 20
6. La La Anthony Hosts 'Winter Wonderland' Holiday Charity EventSource:Getty 6 of 20
7. King Truth 'Hometown Hero' Silent Listening PartySource:Getty 7 of 20
8. DJ Holiday Birthday Celebration Hosted by Dave EastSource:Getty 8 of 20
9. Dave East Hosts The Tango Hotel LaunchSource:Getty 9 of 20
10. 'Rapture' Netflix Original Documentary Series, Special Screening at The Metrograph, New YorkSource:Getty 10 of 20
11. Tournament Weekend Celebration Hosted by Fabolous & Lil WayneSource:Getty 11 of 20
12. def jam Christmas PartySource:Getty 12 of 20
13. 'Rapture' Premiere - 2018 SXSW Conference and FestivalsSource:Getty 13 of 20
14. 'Rapture' Red Carpet Premiere - 2018 SXSW Film Festival - 2018 Austin, TXSource:Getty 14 of 20
15. Dave East In Concert - New York, NYSource:Getty 15 of 20
16. 'Rapture' Premiere - 2018 SXSW Conference and FestivalsSource:Getty 16 of 20
17. 2017 A3C FestivalSource:Getty 17 of 20
18. 99 Jamz Live Presents Dave EastSource:Getty 18 of 20
19. Dave East In Concert - New York, NYSource:Getty 19 of 20
20. DeLeon Tequila & D'usse Mix Up Halloween At Costume Couture With Lenny S. & LaLa Anthony At TAO DowntownSource:Getty 20 of 20
