It’s Adorable Watching Lil Wayne Enjoy His First Time At A PGA Golf Tournament

Who knew that Lil Wayne was such a fan of golf? Apparently, if you’ve been following him for a while, you’ll know that he’s been an aficionado for quite some time. However, his love for professional golf tournaments usually doesn’t span further than his living room.
Well, it appears that Tunechi made his golf dreams come true. Over the weekend, he attended the Masters and from the looks of his tweets, he was like a kid on Christmas.
