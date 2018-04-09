It’s Adorable Watching Lil Wayne Enjoy His First Time At A PGA Golf Tournament

Who knew that Lil Wayne was such a fan of golf? Apparently, if you’ve been following him for a while, you’ll know that he’s been an aficionado for quite some time. However, his love for professional golf tournaments usually doesn’t span further than his living room.

Jus gave Tom Watson a standin O in my living room Well deserved Such an honor to watch greatness from the day I knew what golf was U go Tom! — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) April 9, 2016

Appreciate the support @LilTunechi I'll be giving you a standing O at one of your shows soon! https://t.co/3gbGvtwJAa — Tom Watson (@TomWatsonPGA) April 9, 2016

Well, it appears that Tunechi made his golf dreams come true. Over the weekend, he attended the Masters and from the looks of his tweets, he was like a kid on Christmas.

I just left The Masters! Wyd?? 1 of the most pristine and prestigious experiences ever. Great sh!t Reed!! Good go at it Rory. U all were FA! I be bak — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) April 9, 2018

Wait! but u have to know that u must watch a full video abt how to and how not to act while out on the course b4 ure even allowed out there!! It was awesome!! I need 1 of those set up at the entry of my home for visitors — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) April 9, 2018

Oh yeah, & I’m sure I’ve lost weight due to all the walking! I loved every min of it!! Shot out to Jamesy & the homie for showin us a good time! One time in the air for Patrick America!!!!! — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) April 9, 2018

