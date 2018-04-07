DJ Kayotik
New Video: DJ Esco ft. Future “Chek”

Meet Me In The Gap

Source: Courtesy of Gap / Courtesy of Gap

Esco and Future are getting to the checks. For the latest video release off DJ Esco’s Kolorblind, he and Hendrix are flaunting stacks on the Hollywood hills from rolling dice to a swimming race between two lovely ladies. Bet on Freebandz.

dj esco , Future

