New Music: NBA YoungBoy “Genie” [VIDEO]

0 reads Leave a comment
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
New music by NBA YoungBoy titled “Genie.”
Are ya’ll feeling this record DFW? Comment below.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- Live and Loca Podcast: 04-06-2018
- This Is How You Ruin A Mother’s Gender Reveal In Less Than 5 Seconds
- John Krasinski Is Completely Honored By The Jordan Peele Comparisons For A Quiet Place
- If You Didn’t Love Me Before The Glow Up You Don’t Deserve Me Now
- Piece To The Sky: Trump’s “Hair” Tries To Make Another Great Escape
- Truck Driver Dies From Accident On I-30 In East Dallas [VIDEO]
- SMH: Lorde Was Almost Destroyed For Something She Said About Whitney Houston
- Vincent Bragg Interview – Tech This Out [VIDEO]
- Woah! This Jenga Sensei Just Executed An Impossible Move
- Lorde Offends Many For Bathtub Post With Whitney Houston Lyrics
The Life & Times Of NBA YoungBoy (Photo Gallery)
5 photos Launch gallery
The Life & Times Of NBA YoungBoy (Photo Gallery)
1. Keyshia Kaoir Birthday CelebrationSource:Getty 1 of 5
2. 2017 Lil Weezyana FestSource:Getty 2 of 5
3. Day N NightSource:Getty 3 of 5
4. Young Thug Birthday BashSource:Getty 4 of 5
5. 2017 Lil Weezyana FestSource:Getty 5 of 5
comments – add yours