NFL’s Von Miller Under Investigation For Catching Hammerhead Shark In Florida

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Von Miller is used to catching quarterbacks, now he is catching hammerhead sharks?!

Von Miller is a Dallas, Texas native who is currently an American football outside linebacker for the Denver Broncos of the National Football League. Miller is under investigation by FWC- Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission after a recent fishing trip in Miami, Florida. Miller posted a series of photos and videos of the 9 1/2 – foot hammerhead shark on social media. These posts have now been taken down.

PETA- People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals saw the posts on social media and are “ensuring that Miller is held accountable if killing this animal was, as we suspect, illegal”.

Hammerheads are “Group 3” classified sharks and the harvesting of them in state waters is second-degree misdemeanor. In the state of Florida, second-degree misdemeanors have up to a $500 fine and 60 days in jail, which is determined by the judge. Miller is a keen hunter and fisherman who always posts photos and videos of his outdoor activities on social media. He has yet to receive any complaints from a government agency until now.

DuWurK Online: VON MILLER CATCHES FIRE WITH CATCHING OF SHARK! https://t.co/ykfEEXaer1 — Brand DuWurk™ (@IamDuWurk) April 4, 2018

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

NFL Players #TakeAKnee In Protest Of Donald Trump, Police Brutality & Social Injustice [PHOTOS] 17 photos Launch gallery NFL Players #TakeAKnee In Protest Of Donald Trump, Police Brutality & Social Injustice [PHOTOS] 1. Oakland Raiders v Washington Redskins 1 of 17 2. Oakland Raiders v Washington Redskins 2 of 17 3. Cincinnati Bengals vs Green Bay Packers 3 of 17 4. Baltimore Ravens v Jacksonville Jaguars 4 of 17 5. Houston Texans v New England Patriots 5 of 17 6. Cleveland Browns v Indianapolis Colts 6 of 17 7. Cleveland Browns v Indianapolis Colts 7 of 17 8. Denver Broncos versus the Buffalo Bills 8 of 17 9. Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers 9 of 17 10. Houston Texans v New England Patriots 10 of 17 11. Miami Dolphins v New York Jets 11 of 17 12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Minnesota Vikings 12 of 17 13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Minnesota Vikings 13 of 17 14. Denver Broncos v Buffalo Bills 14 of 17 15. Atlanta Falcons v Detroit Lions 15 of 17 16. Atlanta Falcons v Detroit Lions 16 of 17 17. Baltimore Ravens vs Jacksonville Jaguars 17 of 17 Skip ad Continue reading NFL’s Von Miller Under Investigation For Catching Hammerhead Shark In Florida NFL Players #TakeAKnee In Protest Of Donald Trump, Police Brutality & Social Injustice [PHOTOS]

Blog By: Veda Loca and Jamaica Adams