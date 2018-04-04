Veda’s Hot Mess
NFL’s Von Miller Under Investigation For Catching Hammerhead Shark In Florida

Veda Loca
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2016 - Arrivals

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Von Miller is used to catching quarterbacks, now he is catching hammerhead sharks?!

Von Miller is a Dallas, Texas native who is currently an American football outside linebacker for the Denver Broncos of the National Football League. Miller is under investigation by FWC- Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission after a recent fishing trip in Miami, Florida. Miller posted a series of photos and videos of the 9 1/2 – foot hammerhead shark on social media. These posts have now been taken down.

PETA- People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals saw the posts on social media and are “ensuring that Miller is held accountable if killing this animal was, as we suspect, illegal”.

Hammerheads are “Group 3” classified sharks and the harvesting of them in state waters is second-degree misdemeanor. In the state of Florida, second-degree misdemeanors have up to a $500 fine and 60 days in jail, which is determined by the judge. Miller is a keen hunter and fisherman who always posts photos and videos of his outdoor activities on social media. He has yet to receive any complaints from a government agency until now.

 

 

 

Continue reading NFL's Von Miller Under Investigation For Catching Hammerhead Shark In Florida

Blog By: Veda Loca and Jamaica Adams

