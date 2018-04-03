DJ Kayotik
New Video: Young M.A “Praktice”

Fader Presents Young MA Cover Party & Performance

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

Are we really talking practice in Young M.A’s new video? Beginning with a fan signing skit, Young M.A takes to the indoor shooting gym for her non-rehearsed track. Check it out above.

 

young m.a.

