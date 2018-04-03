Kruz Newz: UTA Students are Getting Credits for Running a Record Label

At the University of Texas Arlington, the Department of Music is letting them run their own record label and get credits for it! There are contracts involved and if any money is made it is used for future projects. I know a lot of people who are going to be interested in this!

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Latest:

Kruz Newz: Quarter of Americans Never Carry Cash!

Kruz Newz: Cedar Hill Senior Accepted into 7 Ivy League Schools