Kruz Newz: UTA Students are Getting Credits for Running a Record Label

At the University of Texas Arlington, the Department of Music is letting them run their own record label and get credits for it! There are contracts involved and if any money is made it is used for future projects. I know a lot of people who are going to be interested in this!
