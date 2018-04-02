Local DFW News
Home > Local DFW News

“Afluenza Teen” That Killed 4 People Set To Be Released From Tarrant County Jail [VIDEO]

farlinave
0 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

According to CBS11 News, Ethan Couch, who killed 4 people in 2013 in a drunk driving accident, is set to be released from Tarrant County Jail today (Monday, April 2, 2018). His release includes 10 years of probation.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Latest:

 

Rob and Chad Lowe ride 'Riddler,' at Six Flags Magic Mountain

What's The Scariest Roller Coaster? (Photo Gallery)

9 photos Launch gallery

What's The Scariest Roller Coaster? (Photo Gallery)

Continue reading “Afluenza Teen” That Killed 4 People Set To Be Released From Tarrant County Jail [VIDEO]

What's The Scariest Roller Coaster? (Photo Gallery)

drunk driving , Tarrant County , TM

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
MLK 50
MLK 50: Days Of Remembrance (Live Stream)
 3 hours ago
04.02.18
Does This Video Of Folks Smoking On The…
 3 hours ago
04.02.18
Blac Chyna Gets Into A Fight Six Flags!!!…
 3 hours ago
04.02.18
LOL: Seeing The Dr. Seuss Remix To ‘Walk…
 3 hours ago
04.02.18
Parking Lot Justice: This Is How You Deal…
 6 hours ago
04.02.18
Viral Idol: Ebony Jenkins Paved The Way For…
 12 hours ago
04.01.18
FYI: DJ Khaled Can Still Get Busy On…
 14 hours ago
04.01.18
Stop Playin’: These IG Stars Had The Wildest…
 15 hours ago
04.01.18
Clutch Queen: Arike Ogunbowale Hits ANOTHER Insane Buzzer…
 15 hours ago
04.01.18
Remember The Time Tupac Repped For The Bad…
 15 hours ago
04.01.18
Tricked: Ray J Had One April Fool’s That…
 16 hours ago
04.01.18
Gucci Mane Offers DJ Suede $1 Million For…
 16 hours ago
04.01.18
Got Eem!: Anthony Davis’ Unibrow Played An April…
 22 hours ago
04.01.18
Don’t Fall For These Brands And Their April…
 1 day ago
04.01.18
Thirsty Free Throw: Joel Embiid Shoots Another Shot…
 1 day ago
04.01.18
So This Is Where The Washing Machine Has…
 1 day ago
04.01.18
photos