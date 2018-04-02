“Afluenza Teen” That Killed 4 People Set To Be Released From Tarrant County Jail [VIDEO]

0 reads Leave a comment
According to CBS11 News, Ethan Couch, who killed 4 people in 2013 in a drunk driving accident, is set to be released from Tarrant County Jail today (Monday, April 2, 2018). His release includes 10 years of probation.
"Afluenza Teen" That Killed 4 People Set To Be Released From Tarrant County Jail
