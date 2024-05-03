Hip-hop has been shouting “Free Thug” for a while now, looks like we might have to do the same for his wifey, Mariah The Scientist. The ATL singer recently got in a brawl where she allegedly dragged a girl and peeled her wig off her head.
Mariah The Scientist did not spend too much behind bars, less than 24 hours she was out on bond. More news to come as the story develops.
RELATED: Mariah The Scientist Allegedly Fights One Of Young Thug’s Old Lovers [Video]
RELATED: Does Young Thug Have a New Boo?! Meet ATL Baddie, Mariah The Scientist [Photos]
RELATED: NEW HEAT FOR YOUR PLAYLIST: WizKid and Mariah The Scientist
Free Thugger & His Girl? Mariah The Scientist Arrested After ATL Fight was originally published on hotspotatl.com
-
DFW Career Fair- Registration
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Who Is The Richest Black Woman In The World?
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
No More City Girls Music In 2024
-
Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake & His Entire Existence With Surprise Release, “euphoria”
-
You're Invited To The Largest Career Event DFW Has Ever Seen!
-
Tacos and Tequila Y2K Pre-Party Playlist[Listen]