Wendy Williams Catches Shade On Her Husband By Roseanne Barr

Veda Loca
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - February 12, 2014

Source: Kris Connor / Getty

Roseanne Barr did it BIG this past Tuesday on ABC. They brought back ‘The Roseanne Show’ this week. Her debut on Tuesday night pulled in 18.2 million viewers! Roseanne Barr appeared on ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ on Wednesday. Barr threw Wendy some shade when Wendy asked Roseanne about her ex-husband.

After Wendy asked about Barr’s ex-husband, Barr responded with, “…well, I don’t like talking about husbands. Right, Wendy…?” She even gave the audience a look like “hmm don’t we all know”.

We all know Wendy does not like talking about her husband who the Daily Mail allegedly stated has a whole different life, with a whole different woman, and a whole different house.

#SipsTea…

