DJ Kayotik
Home > DJ Kayotik

DMX Sentenced To A Year In Jail

djkayotik979
2 reads
Leave a comment
DMX

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Here We Go Again

DMX is doing more time in the slammer. Yesterday, a New York judge gave the rapper a year in prison, followed by 3 years of supervision release for his tax evasion. X, who plead not guilty last July, was initially facing up to 44 years, but prosecutors were pushing for the max of 5 years.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Earlier this year, DMX was taken into custody for violating his current probation after being tested positive for drugs and for drinking.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading DMX Sentenced To A Year In Jail

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos