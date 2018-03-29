DMX Sentenced To A Year In Jail

Here We Go Again

DMX is doing more time in the slammer. Yesterday, a New York judge gave the rapper a year in prison, followed by 3 years of supervision release for his tax evasion. X, who plead not guilty last July, was initially facing up to 44 years, but prosecutors were pushing for the max of 5 years.

Earlier this year, DMX was taken into custody for violating his current probation after being tested positive for drugs and for drinking.