Local DFW News
Home > Local DFW News

Dallas Female Rapper Cuban Doll Signs Record Deal With Capitol Records

farlinave
0 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

According to Say Cheese, Dallas female rapper Cuban Doll aka Cuban Da Savage just signed a deal worth $1,000,000 with Capitol Records.

Hit her up on Twitter DFW to tell her congrats! Another big win for the city.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Water 💦

A post shared by Savage (@cubanndasavage) on

The Latest:

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

 

Dallas Cowboys v Oakland Raiders

Check Out These Former Dallas Cowboys (Photo Gallery)

15 photos Launch gallery

Check Out These Former Dallas Cowboys (Photo Gallery)

Continue reading Dallas Female Rapper Cuban Doll Signs Record Deal With Capitol Records

Check Out These Former Dallas Cowboys (Photo Gallery)

cuban doll

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
6 WTF Cartoon Conspiracy Theories That Prove Your…
 5 hours ago
03.28.18
Roseanne Conner Returns To TV As A Trump…
 6 hours ago
03.28.18
Tamar Bought Blonde Wigs To Appease Vince’s ‘Fair-Skin…
 6 hours ago
03.28.18
STOP, Drop: Meet The Toddler Who Maybe Able…
 7 hours ago
03.28.18
This Bizarre Gender Reveal Will Have You Questioning…
 7 hours ago
03.28.18
HOT 97 Summer Jam 2017
Chris Brown’s coming back to the DFW and…
 21 hours ago
03.27.18
Meme Busters: This Is What Inspired The Original…
 22 hours ago
03.27.18
Facts, B: Here’s The Brazy ‘Avengers’ Trailer They…
 23 hours ago
03.27.18
Hol’ Up: LaLa Anthony Says These Are The…
 1 day ago
03.27.18
Does Sanaa Lathan Fit The Description Of The…
 1 day ago
03.27.18
Um, Ok Sis: We’re Giving Tamar Braxton Major…
 1 day ago
03.27.18
That Moment When The Avengers Come To Your…
 1 day ago
03.27.18
Would You Take Dating Advice From Tiffany Haddish?…
 1 day ago
03.27.18
They Did That: If This Video Doesn’t Get…
 1 day ago
03.27.18
Ouch: Guy Does Push Ups With Finger Tips…
 1 day ago
03.27.18
The Most Convincing Review Of Red Lobster’s New…
 1 day ago
03.27.18
photos