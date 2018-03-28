Dallas Female Rapper Cuban Doll Signs Record Deal With Capitol Records

0 reads Leave a comment
According to Say Cheese, Dallas female rapper Cuban Doll aka Cuban Da Savage just signed a deal worth $1,000,000 with Capitol Records.
Hit her up on Twitter DFW to tell her congrats! Another big win for the city.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
