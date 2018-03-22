Kruz Newz: Texas Liquor Stores to Appeal Walmart Liquor Sales Ruling

7 reads Leave a comment
Texas liquor stores are appealing a ruling that would allow Walmarts in Texas to sell liquor bottles. The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission had refused Walmart licenses to sell liquor in their stores, some of these license rules/restrictions date back to the end of Prohibition.
