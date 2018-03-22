J Kruz
Home > J Kruz

Kruz Newz: Texas Liquor Stores to Appeal Walmart Liquor Sales Ruling

JKruz
7 reads
Leave a comment

Texas liquor stores are appealing a ruling that would allow Walmarts in Texas to sell liquor bottles.  The Texas Alcoholic  Beverage Commission had refused  Walmart licenses to sell liquor in their stores, some of these license rules/restrictions date back to the end of Prohibition.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

More News:

Kruz Newz: YouTube is Banning Firearms Demo Videos 

Kruz Newz: Penny Hardaway is the New Coach for the University of Memphis 

Jazzi Black at 97.9 The Beat's Spring Fest 2018

Spring Fest 2018 - Jazzi Black (Photo Gallery)

13 photos Launch gallery

Spring Fest 2018 - Jazzi Black (Photo Gallery)

Continue reading Kruz Newz: Texas Liquor Stores to Appeal Walmart Liquor Sales Ruling

Spring Fest 2018 - Jazzi Black (Photo Gallery)

 

 

 

Dallas , DFW , liquor , Texas , walmart

comments – Add Yours
Videos