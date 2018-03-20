Kruz Newz: Penny Hardaway is the New Coach for the University of Memphis

0 reads Leave a comment
Former Memphis star Penny Hardaway has become the next University of Memphis Tigers men’s basketball coach! Hardaway played for the Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks and Miami Heat, plus on the U.S. Olympics team.
