Kruz Newz: Dallas’ Michael Crabtree Just Signed a Three Year Deal w/ the Baltimore Ravens

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat

Dallas’ Michael Crabtree just signed a three year – $21 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens. He’s 30 years old but says he feels like he’s 25.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

More News:

Kruz Newz: Fort Worth Couple Wins White Castle Wedding!

Kruz Newz: Porn Star Stormy Daniels’ Father Says He Likes Trump