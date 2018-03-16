Kruz Newz: Porn Star Stormy Daniels’ Father Says He Likes Trump

1 reads Leave a comment
Listen to what her father had to say about Trump and Stormy. I don’t have any daughters but I don’t think I would ever expect this to come out of a father’s mouth.
