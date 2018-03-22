Kruz Newz: YouTube is Banning Firearm Demo Videos

0 reads Leave a comment
YouTube has announced it will ban videos starting in April that promote or link to websites selling firearms, accessories, and videos with instructions on how to assemble firearms.
One YouTube subscriber has now moved his content to Pornhub.
