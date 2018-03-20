New Music: Tay-K & BlocBoy JB “Hard” (Explicit Audio)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

DFW rap artist Tay-K is still locked behind bars on murder charges. BlocBoy JB just left the DFW after putting on a hot show for Spring Fest. Somehow the two were able to connect for the new single “Hard.” Check it out above.

Are ya’ll feeling this record? Comment below.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

