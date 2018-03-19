DJ Kayotik
New Music: N.E.R.D ft. Drake & Rihanna “Lemon (Remix)”

N.E.R.D. Performs in Los Angeles

Source: Paul R. Giunta / Getty

The truth will still set you free. And earlier today, OVO Sound Radio returned to Apple Music’s Beats 1 and closed out the episode with a remix to N.E.R.D and Rihanna hit with an opening verse from Drizzy.

