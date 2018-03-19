Police Officer Shot And Killed Suspect In Lancaster, TX (Video)

0 reads Leave a comment
According to CBS11 News, during a traffic stop on Sunday, a driver hit and dragged a Lancaster police officer. In return, the officer shot and killed the suspect whose name has not been released at this time.
Source: CBS11 News
