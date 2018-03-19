Police Officer Shot And Killed Suspect In Lancaster, TX (Video)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

According to CBS11 News, during a traffic stop on Sunday, a driver hit and dragged a Lancaster police officer. In return, the officer shot and killed the suspect whose name has not been released at this time.

#BREAKING: Driver shot by police dies after striking Lancaster officer with vehicle during traffic stop: https://t.co/32nUzWvdYb pic.twitter.com/M27eFLNetB — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) March 19, 2018

Source: CBS11 News

