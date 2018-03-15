New Music: Sherwood Marty “Ice” (Explicit Video)

0 reads Leave a comment
New music by Sherwood Marty titled “Ice.”
Are ya’ll feeling this record DFW? Comment below. Catch Sherwood Marty performing tonight at 97.9 The Beat’s SPRING FEST 2018 at Gas Monkey Live! Click here to get tickets.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
