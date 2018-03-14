Kruz Newz: California Might Let You Pick Your Own Driver’s License Photo!

For an extra fee, you could pick your own driver’s license picture, if you live in California and they pass this new bill! It still has a long way to go before it could go into effect. Looks like Veda could benefit from this a great deal!!

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Kruz Newz: Texas Makes the List, Happiest Cities in America

Kruz Newz: Prisoner on Poo Watch is Now Out of Jail!