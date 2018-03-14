National News
Kruz Newz: California Might Let You Pick Your Own Driver's License Photo!

JKruz
For an extra fee, you could pick your own driver’s license picture, if you live in California and they pass this new bill!  It still has a long way to go before it could go into effect. Looks like Veda could benefit from this a great deal!!

Kruz Newz: Texas Makes the List, Happiest Cities in America 

Kruz Newz: Prisoner on Poo Watch is Now Out of Jail! 

Black Panther Movie Screening Dallas

Black Panther Movie Screening (Photo Gallery)

Black Panther Movie Screening (Photo Gallery)

Black Panther Movie Screening (Photo Gallery)

 

 

