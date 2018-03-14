Kruz Newz: California Might Let You Pick Your Own Driver’s License Photo!

0 reads Leave a comment
For an extra fee, you could pick your own driver’s license picture, if you live in California and they pass this new bill! It still has a long way to go before it could go into effect. Looks like Veda could benefit from this a great deal!!
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Kruz Newz: Texas Makes the List, Happiest Cities in America
Kruz Newz: Prisoner on Poo Watch is Now Out of Jail!
Black Panther Movie Screening (Photo Gallery)
6 photos Launch gallery
Black Panther Movie Screening (Photo Gallery)
1. Black Panther Movie Screening DallasSource:Radio One 1 of 6
2. Black Panther Movie Screening DallasSource:Radio One 2 of 6
3. Black Panther Movie Screening DallasSource:Radio One 3 of 6
4. Black Panther Movie Screening DallasSource:Radio One 4 of 6
5. Black Panther Movie Screening DallasSource:Radio One 5 of 6
6. Black Panther Movie Screening DallasSource:Radio One 6 of 6
comments – Add Yours