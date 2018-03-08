Kruz Newz: Prisoner on Poo Watch is Now Out of Jail!

3 reads Leave a comment
A suspected drug dealer Lamarr Chambers, refused to go #2 since January 17th (47 days) while in prison, is now out of jail. Chambers allegedly swallowed crack cocaine and heroin while being chased by police, and continued to eat & drink!
I just want to know HOW!!!
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Kruz Newz: Thousands of Cheerleaders May Have Been Exposed to Mumps at Dallas Convention Center
Kruz Newz: McDonald’s Just Now Started Selling Fresh Beef!!
The Life & Times Of K. Michelle (Photo Gallery)
15 photos Launch gallery
The Life & Times Of K. Michelle (Photo Gallery)
1. Los Angeles Soul Music Festival At Exposition ParkSource:Getty 1 of 15
2. 2016 Pure Heat Community FestivalSource:Getty 2 of 15
3. Sevyn Streeter In Concert - Atlanta, GASource:Getty 3 of 15
4. K. Michelle Birthday Celebration Hosted by TrinaSource:Getty 4 of 15
5. Allure Sunday's Hosted By K. MichelleSource:Getty 5 of 15
6. K. Michelle Official Concert After PartySource:Getty 6 of 15
7. K. Michelle Performs At The Pride Festival - Charlotte, NCSource:Getty 7 of 15
8. Hair Show Weekend With K. Michelle And NellySource:Getty 8 of 15
9. K. Michelle Album Preview For 'Kimberly: The People I Used To Know'Source:Getty 9 of 15
10. K. Michelle Birthday Listening PartySource:Getty 10 of 15
11. K Michelle In Concert - Atlanta, GeorgiaSource:Getty 11 of 15
12. 2016 Pure Heat Community FestivalSource:Getty 12 of 15
13. Hair Show Day Party Hosted By K. MichelleSource:Getty 13 of 15
14. K. Michelle Official Concert After PartySource:Getty 14 of 15
15. Celebration For A CureSource:Getty 15 of 15
comments – Add Yours