J Kruz
Home > J Kruz

Kruz Newz: Prisoner on Poo Watch is Now Out of Jail!

JKruz
3 reads
Leave a comment

A suspected drug dealer Lamarr Chambers, refused to go #2 since January 17th (47 days) while in prison, is now out of jail. Chambers allegedly swallowed crack cocaine and heroin while being chased by police, and continued to eat & drink!

I just want to know HOW!!!

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

Kruz Newz: Thousands of Cheerleaders May Have Been Exposed to Mumps at Dallas Convention Center

Kruz Newz: McDonald’s Just Now Started Selling Fresh Beef!!

K. Michelle Birthday Celebration Hosted by Trina

The Life & Times Of K. Michelle (Photo Gallery)

15 photos Launch gallery

The Life & Times Of K. Michelle (Photo Gallery)

Continue reading Kruz Newz: Prisoner on Poo Watch is Now Out of Jail!

The Life & Times Of K. Michelle (Photo Gallery)

 

JKRUZ , Kruz Newz , poo watch , POOP , prisoner

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Clique Talk: Demi Lovato Talks Her Realest Female…
 3 hours ago
03.08.18
LOL: When Flexin’ For The ‘Gram Goes Wrong
 3 hours ago
03.08.18
5 Dope Chicks To Binge Watch On Youtube…
 3 hours ago
03.08.18
These Adorable Photos Of Dogs Cuddling Will Help…
 3 hours ago
03.08.18
Nikko FungChung Teaches Culture & Diversity In Children’s…
 4 hours ago
03.08.18
This Serena Williams Video Will Challenge Your Ideas…
 4 hours ago
03.08.18
#CoupleGoals: 4 Ways Tia Mowry & Cory Hardrict…
 5 hours ago
03.08.18
#Late: 5 Kim Kardashian ‘Kimojis’ That Black Women…
 1 day ago
03.07.18
For Just $2 Million Vince Staples Will Quit…
 1 day ago
03.07.18
We Bet You Didn’t Know T’Challa Could Sing
 1 day ago
03.07.18
10 items
5 Quotes From Powerful Black Women On International…
 1 day ago
03.07.18
10 Silly Tiffany Haddish Gifs That’ll Always Put…
 1 day ago
03.07.18
This Woman Lost It When A Stranger Fat-Shamed…
 1 day ago
03.07.18
You’re A True 90’s Kid If You Remember…
 1 day ago
03.07.18
After Watching This, You’ll Wish Chris Hemsworth Was…
 1 day ago
03.07.18
Rihanna Home, Not Smiling
Rihanna Gets A $2.85 Million Dollar Payday
 1 day ago
03.07.18
photos