Kruz Newz: Prisoner on Poo Watch is Now Out of Jail!

A suspected drug dealer Lamarr Chambers, refused to go #2 since January 17th (47 days) while in prison, is now out of jail. Chambers allegedly swallowed crack cocaine and heroin while being chased by police, and continued to eat & drink!

I just want to know HOW!!!

